Charlie Puth's ‘Girlfriend’ Video Shows His Failed Cooking Attempt, Fans In Splits

Charlie Puth recently released his new song called Girlfriend on YouTube. The video gives its viewers a look at Charlie's failed yet quirky attempt at cooking a meal. The video has already gained 4 lakh views since its premiere nine hours ago. Check out the song and the hilarious comments fans have left in the comments section.

Also Read | Lady Gaga says she wants to be a mentor to Billie Eilish for THIS reason

Charlie Puth's Girlfriend video

Charlie Puth recently released the video of his new song called Girlfriend on his own YouTube Channel. The video starts with Charlie attempting to cook some pasta, mushrooms and eggs. The kitchen looks like a mess and Charlie seems to be quite intimated by the task at hand. In the next shot, viewers can see that the singer has also burnt the chicken that was cooking in the oven.

Also Read | Lady Gaga leaves fan awestruck by gifting her own jacket as latter compliments her

Charlie Puth finally gives up in the video and orders some take-away food. The video of the song is accompanied by lyrics like - Can't stop 'Til you're lyin' right here next to me... Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend? The lyrics of the song convey that Charlie is doing all this to convince a girl he likes to be his girlfriend who is going to come over soon.

Also Read | Billie Eilish used to cry listening to Justin Bieber's music, reveals her mother Maggie

In the next half of the song, Charlie preps the food and grooms himself and his house for the arrival of this girl. But too involved in his own shenanigans, he doesn't open the door when she finally arrives. The girl then watches Charlie dancing from the windows. When she finally manages to enter Charlie's house, she seems amused yet delighted over his behaviour.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor croon Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' in the most adorable manner in this video

Fans love Charlie Puth's dance moves

The comments on the video were as quirky as the song. Many fans mentioned that it was funny that Charlie sprayed air-freshener on the food. One fan wrote- I wonder what Charlie was thinking when he was spraying air freshener on a freaking thanksgiving dinner. I love this music video so much, it’s so hilarious and chill at the same time. Fans also liked Charlie's dance moves in the video. Here are the comments:

Pic Credit: Charlie Puth's Youtube

Promo Pic Credit: A snip from Charlie Puth's Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.