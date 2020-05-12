Latest Punjabi Song Music Video '2 Asle' By Navaan Sandhu Is Out; Read Details

Naavan Sandhu is a popular face in the Punjabi music industry. The singer is also an ex-contestant of Bigg Boss Punjabi 3. Born in August 1994, Naavan is known for delivering some of the popular songs like Demand, Do Pal and Radio. His latest track '2 Asle' released recently and all his Punjabi fans are going gaga over it. Keep reading to know more:

Latest Punjabi Song 2 Asle By Naavan Sandhu

The Punjabi singer recently released his new Punjabi song called 2 Asle. The song is sung by Naavan Sandhu, while lyrics are penned by Zikr Brar. The music is given by Jeffrick and editing of the song is done by Jagjit Dhanoa. Before its release, Navaan Sandhu had dropped a few hints for his fans about his new song ‘2 Asle’ on social media. He took to his Instagram to share the trailer of the music video and captioned it by stating, 2 Asle song will be released soon. Check out his Instagram post below:

He also shared the music video of the song which is directed by Teji Sandhu. Since the music video snippet was out, his fans were eagerly waiting for the release. The song 2 Asle marks Navaan’s first collaboration with Outlaw Records and Sandy Joia, with whom he has reportedly signed. The peppy song is produced by Amritpal Singh and Teji Sandhu and his fans are going gaga over it. Soon after its release, the song has achieved more than 2 million views on YouTube.

Fan reactions for Naavan Sandhu's latest release

Your voice goes straight into our hearts paaji 🤗🔥 keep going 💪🙌👏 @NavaanSandhu — Shailendra Mourya777 #LoveUAsimBro (@ShailendraM77) May 8, 2020

Can’t wait for this one @NavaanSandhu ❤️❤️Excited🥰🌸 Be ready guys😍 https://t.co/wppE7BhCd6 — ᴍᴀɴᴍᴇᴇᴛ ᴋ ᴊʜᴀɴᴅ🥀🦋🇬🇧 (@ImanmeetK) April 3, 2020

Probably the track of the year for me 👇, until Sidhu & Harj drop some 🔥🥵#NavaanSandhu #2Asle pic.twitter.com/aWjIeNUK7w — Jasraj Singh (@issanotjatt) May 8, 2020

