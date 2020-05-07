Jasmine Sandlas Opens Up About Why Punjabi Music Artists Had To Focus On Liquor & Brands

Jasmine Sandlas is a popular playback singer, TV personality, and songwriter who is best known for her work in the Punjabi industry. In Bollywood, she last recorded a song for the film Streer Dancer 3D which was the 2.0 version of her original Punjabi song Illegal Weapon. Recently, Jasmine Sandlas shared a video on Instagram that talked about which type of music should be released. Check out Jasmine's Instagram post:

Jasmine Sandlas' post on why artists should take risks

In the above post, she mentions that she has written and released so many songs about her love for Punjab and the Punjabi language but unfortunately the only ones that made it “big” were all about liquor, brands and vanity. She adds that this is why artists like her drop superficial music to entertain their specific fan bases. She believes, however, when artists create a powerful platform supported by millions of followers, “important” music should be released - music that helps to evolve a culture and art and bring people together.

She further mentions that as she is also a student of psychology, she has always been doing subliminal experiments through her music albums just to see how the world responds. She further said that she always knew what would bring her millions of views and money but her quest was never that. In the caption, she urges artists to create the most authentic music so that the audience and fans can at least have an option. Many of her friends in the music industry are holding back their best lyrics because they don’t think the audience will “understand”. She has also heard some songs from her colleagues that will transform the industry for the better.

She added that the reason one should take the risk of not being understood immediately is that it’s better for the bigger picture in the long run. She also urged other artists to try out new music now. In conclusion, she also announced the release of her next album.

On the work front

On the work front, the Illegal Weapon singer recently launched the video song of her new track titled as Ik Main Kudi Punjabi. She shared an Instagram post announcing her new video song release. However, the official soundtrack was released a few days ago. Within hours of release, the song gained over 17k views on YouTube. However, Ik Main Kudi Punjabi's original track has received more than 100 million views. The video song features Jasmine Sandlas resembling the famous singers she took singing inspiration from.

