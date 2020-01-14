Chen Of EXO Asked To Leave Group By Agitated Fans After His Wedding Announcement

Korean fans of EXO, also known as Eries, are trending hashtags that ask him to leave the group. According to multiple media reports, the fandom is in shock and cannot accept that the vocalist and dancer Kim Hong Dae is dating a non-celebrity, who is also pregnant with his child.

Eries of the fandom felt betrayed and posted several malicious comments across social media accounts. Chen had released the official announcement through a handwritten letter and later SM Entertainment also confirmed the news on January 13th, 2020. The fans are in splits and some even called him out of being 'selfish and thoughtless' as reported by K-media sources.

Some local fans asked Chen to leave the group:

'없는 엑소' (EXO without...) is slowly trending in Korea. It's full of K-Eris saying that they can't imagine an EXO without Jongdae, and many are tweeting it with the tag #우리는_언제나_아홉소년 ('we will always be nine boys'), which is also starting to trend.

EXO Chen's lightning strike “pregnancy marriage”, Korean SNS is in dispute.

1st place, "EXO protect"

2nd place, "Kim Jong Dae _ Leave it", Chen's real name

3rd place, "New Ye… #EXO

⇒Read More: https://t.co/QhwwgNtEFQ pic.twitter.com/kB5LRuPZbn — KpopCeleb (@kpopceleb) January 14, 2020

International fans come out in support

Many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Chen’s announcement. Some of the fans were concerned about his participation as an artist with the agency. SM had earlier confirmed that he will continue to be a part of the group.

However, some fans took to social media and asked him to leave EXO as they felt betrayed. Meanwhile, international fans and some Korean fans came out in support of the singer and member of EXO.

I just want to express how proud and happy i am to hear the news,

Chen, who'm we've been with from the debute days have finally grown and finally settling down with a new family,,

Kim Jong Dae i wish you all the happiness you deserve and thank you for the beautiful music ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2QBqkplugr — 𝔉𝔞𝔱𝔥𝔰🏹🖤 (@faths0402) January 13, 2020

Nothing will stop me from supporting you, EXO's CHEN, Soloist CHEN, You Tuber CHEN and Kim Jong Dae. I'm always amazed by your talent, vocals and passion for music. We as fans will respect your private life and most importantly please live happily and healthily

