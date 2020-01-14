The Debate
The Debate
Chen Of EXO Asked To Leave Group By Agitated Fans After His Wedding Announcement

Music

Some fans of the Korean boy band EXO are asking him to leave the group while some came out in support of the singer. Read all the details here.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
chen

Korean fans of EXO, also known as Eries, are trending hashtags that ask him to leave the group. According to multiple media reports, the fandom is in shock and cannot accept that the vocalist and dancer Kim Hong Dae is dating a non-celebrity, who is also pregnant with his child.

Eries of the fandom felt betrayed and posted several malicious comments across social media accounts. Chen had released the official announcement through a handwritten letter and later SM Entertainment also confirmed the news on January 13th, 2020. The fans are in splits and some even called him out of being 'selfish and thoughtless' as reported by K-media sources.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Having An EXO Themed Tattoo On His Lower Back

Some local fans asked Chen to leave the group:

Also Read | EXO Chen To Be A Father, Will Get Married To His Non-celebrity Girlfriend Soon

International fans come out in support

Many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Chen’s announcement. Some of the fans were concerned about his participation as an artist with the agency. SM had earlier confirmed that he will continue to be a part of the group.

However, some fans took to social media and asked him to leave EXO as they felt betrayed. Meanwhile, international fans and some Korean fans came out in support of the singer and member of EXO.

Also Read | Exo Members Sehun & Chanyeol's Passports Leaked By Airport Staff, Officials Apologise

Also Read | K-Pop: Former EXO Artist Tao Mistaken For BTS Bandmember, Here's How He Reacted

 

 

Published:
