Exo Members Sehun & Chanyeol's Passports Leaked By Airport Staff, Officials Apologise

Members of the famous band EXO, Chanyeol and Sehun had their passports leaked by an airport authority in Vietnam. The boy band is known to have a widespread fan following. The band was formed in 2011 and made its official debut in 2012.

According to a local media outlet, the two bandmates arrived at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on January 10. The two were present in the country to perform at the 2020 K-Pop Super Concert which was held in Hanoi. The concert was held in My Dinh National Stadium, where the two performed and kept the audience entertained throughout the show.

While they were still at the airport, a staff member from the airport clicked pictures of their passports. The person subsequently spread their information all over social media by sharing pictures of their passports. The staff member also wrote a post on Facebook explaining how they sent the photos to a friend and had no intention to spread it online.

Since then, the officials have faced legal action against them and have also apologised to the fans of the popular boy band. The airport management has also fired the officials and the Vietnamese police had stated that the employees in question have been detained. Their Facebook account is currently private hence no activity can be seen from the official’s social handle. The report also states that there was an issue of unsafe crowding during Chanyeol and Sehun’s time at the airport.

