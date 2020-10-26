Cher Debuts With 'Happiness Is A Thing Called Joe' Song At Joe Biden Fundraising Concert

Cher is one of the most famous and widely-loved female singers all over the world. Her songs are immensely loved by her fans and followers. Ahead of the presidential elections in the United States of America, singer Cher released a song titled Happiness Is A Thing Called Joe to lend her support to Joe Biden, the contender against Donald Trump in the presidential race. Read ahead to know more.

Cher lends support to Joe Biden with Happiness Is A Thing Called Joe song

According to a report by Billboard, Cher debuted with the Happiness Is A Thing Called Joe song at the I Will Vote concert. The concert live-streamed on Kamala Harris’ official YouTube channel. The song will be officially released on Monday.

Cher's new song was originally composed by the popular music composer Harold Arlen with the same name. Happiness Is A Thing Called Joe song was composed for the 1943 musical film Cabin In The Sky. The song nominated for the Oscars for the best original song.

Cher has been an open critic of Donald Trump. Through this song, she voiced her support for Joe Biden who is contesting against Trump for the President of The United States. Other famous artists like John Legend, Pink and Andra Day also performed at the concert, vouching for Biden.

Cher has a huge fan following among the masses. Along with being a singer, she is also a television personality and an actor. She rose to fame with her song I Got You Babe which she sang with her husband. She made her Broadway debut with the play Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean. Cher’s album Believe won her a Billboard Music Award as well.

Cher also has many awards and accolades to her name. She has won a Grammy award and an Emmy award. She also has won three Golden Globe Awards. Alongside music, Cher is also an activist who has stood up to fight for LGBTQ+ rights and HIV/AIDS prevention.

