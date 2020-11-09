Chris Brown Confirms Album Collaboration With Drake, Says 'We Definitely Got Some Songs'

Chris Brown in a recent Instagram live interview revealed that he is currently working on a joint album with Drake. The singer and the rapper in the past have collaborated for a few songs and thus fans were delighted with the new album collab as well. Chris Brown spoke extensively about the album he and Drake have been working on and mentioned that they already have a few songs for the album.

Chris Brown began speaking about the album when questioned by the host. The singer mentioned that he and Drake wanted to "shock the world". He later continued his statement and said that they definitely have some songs and they are still working on the project which, according to Brown, will be "crazy".

The host reacted to this and seemed delighted with the news of the collaboration between the two artists. At this point, a number of fans began to praise the decision and touted it to be one of the best album collaborations. They expressed how excited they are to hear the two artists together.

As the interview proceeded, a number of comments began to appear on the live session which was filled with positive comments. The fans were quite delighted with the news and thus a number of other prominent rappers also expressed their excitement for the same. The interviewer further asked Chris if the fans would get to see a Verzuz battle between him and Drake. Brown said that the only person he would go against is himself. The singer further added that according to him he can do all the features of the artist who have collaborated with him for his songs in the past.

Chris Brown and Drake have featured together in the song No Guidance back in 2019. The song went on to dominate the charts and debuted at the number nine spot for the US Billboard’s Hot 100. The song went on to become Drake’s 34th top ten songs on the chart and Chris Browns 15th Top ten song to feature on Billboard Hot 100.

