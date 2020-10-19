T.I. Addresses Embarrassing Incident Involving Rapper Drake In 'We Did It Big'

The long-running bizarre rumour surrounding God’s Plan rapper Drake has now been addressed by T.I in recently released single We Did It Big from his new album L.I.B.R.A (The Legend is Back Running Atlanta). In the second verse of We Did It Big, T.I remembers the memories of his late friend Terrance Beasley aka Cap, who was reportedly killed in a prison a year ago, as reported by Complex. Among the shared memories, one was the bizarre moment when Cap allegedly ended up urinating on Drake’s shoes.

T.I addresses bizarre incident involving Drake

In the verse, T.I raps, “Spent millions appealing your case While I'm fightin' my own somehow got you home/ So drunk in LA, end up pissin' on Drake, s**t/F*** it, that's still my brother since back in the trap house/All we had was each other”.

The rumour made headlines back in 2015 when Meek Mill brought up the alleged incident in his diss track Wanna Know. Ever since then fans speculated if the uttered words that flew out of Meek’s mouth to diss Drake were even true. Now, with T.I addressing the incident, it has provided substantial proof for fans who always wanted to know the truth. During Wanna Know, Meek Mill said,

“You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theatre ni***/ We ain’t forget”

As reported by TMZ, the incident reportedly took place during a private screening of the movie Takers back in 2010. If the report is to be believed, then Cap was heavily intoxicated and began urinating on himself. But some of the urine unintentionally touched Drake’s shoes. The outlet further claims when the One Dance rapper noticed what was happening around, he reportedly jumped out of his seat and ran out of the theatre screaming profanities at Cap.

Media personality Julia Beverly also reportedly gave similar accounts of the incident, stating that it was just an accident. She even tweeted about the same claiming that the ‘pee accident’ was ‘unintentional’ and that cap was ‘just drunk’. Take a look at Julia Beverly’s tweet here:

so i was asked to clarify that the alleged pee incident was like unintentional splatter lol... not a golden shower. he was just really drunk — Julia Beverly (@JuliaBeverly) July 31, 2015

