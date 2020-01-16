Coldplay's Chris Martin Shares An Incident Where He Left His Daughter Embarrassed

Coldplay lead Chris Martin recently shared how he once embarrassed his teen daughter, Apple during her first job. Chris Martin shared the story during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. As he started to reveals saying his daughter works in a clothing store which is apparently her first job. Chris Martin also revealed that he is very proud of his 16-year-old daughter and that she is making her way into the world with her own merit.

Chris Martin then said that he wanted to see his daughter at her workplace, and explained that he popped by the shop during his daughter’s shift. Martin said he decided to buy something there and she was at the checkout so while he reached the checkout she saw him and she was shocked seeing him. Right after seeing her father, she told him, "Dad, get out."

Chris Martin then revealed that he felt terrible, so he moved to the other line of the counter. He added saying he was holding his T-shirt and he was really scared of his daughter. And all this time Chris Martin's daughter, Apple didn't end up helping him with his purchase, Chris Martin also revealed that he did share a touching father-daughter moment with her as he was leaving the store. He said that he paid for the T-shirt and brought her some fudge, so he requested a random lady around if she could give the fudge to his daughter. And as he was leaving, she shouted, ‘I love you, Dad!', which made him very happy.

Coming back to The Ellen show, the artist from Coldplay also performed a song, where they received lots of cheer and applause from the audience. Chris Martin and his group definitely know how to charm fans with their music. Check out the video and few glimpses from the show below.

Image courtesy: Coldplay Instagram

