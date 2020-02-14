Here Are Jennifer Aniston's Best Moments From 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Jennifer Aniston is an American actor who is basking in the glory of her latest successful TV show titled The Morning Show, which led her to win the SAG awards for best female actor in a drama series. From finding success on TV to doing memorable films on the silver screen, Aniston is one of the successful Hollywood actors to have made numerous appearances on talk shows.

Here are some of Jen's best moments from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that you just shouldn't miss if you are a true Aniston fan.

ALSO READ| Best Moments Of Jennifer Aniston As Rachel Green In FRIENDS Season 8

Jennifer Aniston best moments from 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Aniston appeared in this episode where they were playing charades against each other. They teamed up with a member from the audience.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Aniston's Romantic Movies On Netflix To Watch This Valentine's Day

The time when Jimmy Fallon got jealous of Kimmel

This was one of the best moments on the talk show when Fallon genuinely asked why Jennifer Aniston did not hang out with him and instead preferred to hang out with the other Jimmy. Fallon can be easily spotted being jealous of his contemporary Jimmy Kimmel as he was invited for a vacation with the FRIENDS actor. The rest is just a hilarious video where Fallon pleads with Aniston to at least invite him on a vacation next time.

ALSO READ| Times When Jennifer Aniston Shared Screen With Comedy King Adam Sandler

Aniston playing a fun Pictionary game

Aniston appeared on the show in 2013 promoting her movie We're the Millers while she played a game of Pictionary against Fallon. She had Lenny Kravitz on her team while Fallon had Cee-lo Green.

Aniston and Fallon trying the Lip Flip filter

In a 2015 appearance, Aniston can be seen trying the then viral Lip Flip filter with Jimmy Fallon. The filter swapped their lips and they then indulged in a hilarious debate on who would win the Superbowl that year as one was supporting England Patriots and the other was supporting Seattle Seahawks.

ALSO READ| How Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler's Relationship Has Evolved Over The Decades

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.