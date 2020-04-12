Chrissy Teigen-inspired Songs Written By John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is a widely popular American model and wife of John Legend, a critically acclaimed music artist. She has been featured in several Legend songs, but not everyone is aware that she has also inspired many of them. Read on to know more about the songs that were inspired by Teigen:

ALSO READ |Jay Bhanushali’s Daughter Tara Adorably Calls Him Papa For The First Time | Watch Video

Songs that were written for Chrissy Teigen

Good Morning

Good Morning is penned by Legend back in the year 2008. It was featured in his album Evolver. According to reports, it is stated that the artist’s morning workout session with Chrissy Teigen has inspired this song. It is a song about love and devotion and is quite explicitly written, encompassing several things the couple does in the morning together. It is considered to be one of the most popular songs by John Legend.

ALSO READ |Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Deliver Tacos To The 'incredible Healthcare Workers'

The Beginning

The Beginning was penned by John Legend for his would-be wife Chrissy Teigen, just before he tied the knots with her in the year 2013. The lyrics, which talk about having a happy future with his would-be-wife, and how this is a new beginning for them both, was inspired by their first night out together. It has been said that Chrissy Teigen was blushing when Legend played the song in front of her parents.

You & I

You & I is a song that not only features Chrissy Teigen but also was inspired by her. Back in 2014, during a LA concert, the singer had talked to the crown about this as he revealed it to the world. Legend stated that when he wrote this song he was thinking about the time he and Teigen were on a date. He talked about how sometimes there is some pressure of looking good, but for him, she looked perfect even without the makeup.

ALSO READ |'Ten Minutes Of Meditation Can Help Relieve Stress': Milind Soman Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

All of Me

All Of Me is one of the most iconic songs by John Legend. It is beautifully composed and has some of the most heart-warming lines. It is one of the top songs that has ever been inspired by Chrissy Teigen. John Legend has sung this song during his nuptials. In an interview, Chrissy was seen speaking about how she got emotional and cried after hearing this song, as she could relate a lot with the lyrics.

ALSO READ |Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' Completes 1 Year Today; Garners 750 Mn+ Views On YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.