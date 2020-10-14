Conchata Ferrell's Best Dialogues As Berta From The American Sitcom 'Two And A Half Men'

Veteran actor Conchata Ferrell, popularly known for her role as housekeeper Berta in the cult classic American sitcom Two and a Half Men, left for her heavenly abode on October 12, 2020. The late film and television actor passed away at the age of 77 due to a cardiac arrest. The prolific American actor breathed her last at Sherman Oaks Hospital, Los Angeles.

Conchata rose to fame after she starred in the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Man as Berta, a no-nonsense housekeeper. She has been a part of the iconic drama series ever since its inception to its conclusion and has starred in over 200 episodes of the TV show. For her exemplary performance as Berta, the late actor had received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for the category of 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series'.

The show Two and a Half Men aired a total of twelve episodes on CBS, spanning from 2003 to 2015. The American sitcom boasted of an ensemble star cast in the lead roles including Charlie Sheen as Charlie Harper, Jon Cryer as Alan Harper, Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, and Ashton Kutcher as Walden Schmidt in the lead roles alongside Conchata Ferrell as Berta. Berta was hands-down one of the most-loved characters of the show for her candidness and her unfiltered and rib-tickling dialogues, packed with humour.

Check out Berta's best dialogues/ conversations from 'Two and a Half Men' here:

We're all in this together. Your brother's success is our success. His home is our home. Most importantly, when he's got a load on, his car is my car.

I'm thankful I can sit here and listen to you rich people whine while my family is scrabbling for a corn dog at the Pomona Fairgrounds

Alan Harper : Norman, this is Berta. Norman : Hello. Berta : What is this, a fix-up? Alan Harper : No, uh, nothing like that. Berta : That's good, because I'd probably kill him. [to Norman] Berta : Nothing personal cottontop, I just kinda like it rough. Alan Harper : [to Norman] Have another cookie. Berta : So is anyone gonna tell me what's going on? Alan Harper : Well, it's a little complicated. Charlie - [Berta cuts him off] Berta : Got it.

Give me my bonus, you blockhead

What would Jesus do?

Berta : You got a gun? Norman : No! Berta : Want one? Alan Harper : Berta! Berta : I'm making small talk.

My alcoholic husband ran off with my daughter's parole officer and I clean rich people's toilets for a living

Watch the best of Berta from 'Two and a Half Men' below:

