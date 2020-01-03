Coachella 2020 Tickets: Where To Buy And How Much Does It Cost?

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual festival held in the Empire Polo Club in California in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The festival was started as a concert in 1993, after which the inaugural Coachella Festival was held over the course of two days in October 1999. There was no festival held in 2000, however, in April 2001 the event was made into an annual affair which will take place for a day. In 2002, the event was again made into a two-day event and then it was made into a three-day event in 2007. In 2012, the event was made into a two weekends only, however, it is currently held for three weekends in the month of April every year.

How much are Coachella tickets for?

Festival Passes

General Admission(GA)

$429 + Fees

General Admission + Shuttle

$504+ Fees

VIP

$999+ Fees

Camping Passes

Car Camping

$102+ Transient Occupancy Tax + Fees

Preferred Car Camping

$266+ Transient Occupancy Tax + Fees

Tent Camping

$102+ Transient Occupancy Tax + Fees

Camping Companion Parking

$55 + Fees

Lake Eldorado Lodge + General Admission for 2

$2,284+ Transient Occupancy Tax + Fees

Lake Eldorado Lodge + VIP for 2

$3,464+ Transient Occupancy Tax + Fees

Lake Eldorado Tent + General Admission for 4

$3,112+ Transient Occupancy Tax + Fees

Lake Eldorado Tent + VIP for 4

$5,622+ Transient Occupancy Tax + Fees

Safari Camping (Guest passes for 2 people)

$9,500 + 2,500 per additional guest

Coachella 2020 lineup

Each year popular artists, as well as emerging artists along with musical groups, perform at the event. Many well-known artists like Beyonce have performed at the music festival. The lineup for this year's event has already been declared and the netizens couldn’t control their excitement. Check out the lineup for the music festival here.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Where to get Coachella 2020 tickets?

It has been reported that Coachella 2020 tickets can be purchased on websites like StarHub, Vivid seats, Viagogo, and Fest Ticket. You can also buy the tickets for the upcoming festival at the official website of the Coachella music festival. The first weekend is sold out after the tickets went on sale on January 2, 2020. The second weekend will go on presale on January 6, 2020.

