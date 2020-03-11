'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Filming Halted In Prague Amid Coronavirus Scare

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is evidently one of the most anticipated Marvel shows under the kitty of Disney Plus. The show was all set to bring Marvel's exciting cinematic universe to the smaller screen but its production has now been hit with an unforeseen impediment. With the globally growing concern surrounding the Coronavirus only increasing day by day, various shoots and release dates of films and TV shows are getting pushed to later this year. Now, the shoots for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have reportedly been halted in Prague due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Also read: 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' teaser hints at return of Marvel baddies HYDRA

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier shoots halted in Prague

A leading entertainment news daily from the USA has confirmed that the production of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been called off due to concerns surrounding Coronavirus. The cast and crew of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier had visited Prague to shoot a week-long schedule. It was reportedly a short shoot but was interrupted as various schools and events were shut down in Prague due to Coronavirus.

Also read: 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' release date to be pre-poned? Read

The Czech Republic has also reportedly issued travel restrictions due to the coronavirus fears which prompted the studios to call back their cast and crew to Atlanta. Various Marvel movies are shot in Atlanta, Georgia, including hits like Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier also reportedly held their principal photography in Atlanta and is expected to resume the shoots of the remaining portion there itself. Though the production of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has evidently taken a step back due to Coronavirus, it is not confirmed whether the show will be delayed or follow the scheduled August release date.

Also read: Sebastian Stan promises amazing adventures with 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

The Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki are coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Kmk6p8S4hV — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 3, 2020

Also read: Disney cast Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa for 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Also read: Marvel releases new stills from WandaVision & The Falcon and The Winter Soldier; see here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.