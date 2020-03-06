'No Time To Die Producers' Might End Up Paying $30 Million Due To Release Date Delay

The 25th addition to the James Bond franchise No Time To Die has been making it to the headlines due to the makers’ decision of pushing the release date forward. This has been done because of the widespread Coronavirus threat in many European and Asian countries.

The makers have postponed the Chinese release to November, and this might just cost the production house millions of dollars. It is estimated that the MGM studios are on a path to face a loss of around $30 million dollars.

No Time To Die release postponed

The makers have finalised the decision to delay the film’s release by releasing it in November 2020. This might cost the producers a lot of money as they had already kickstarted their massive promotional campaigns for the film. A news publishing house claims that the makers might end up paying for the release delay, and by the end, the loss would be closer to $50 million. This was a necessary step taken by the makers as the epidemic has affected China and Italy, leaving the rest of Europe in a state of possible danger.

The film’s production process faced issues from the get-go as the producers were not able to finalise Danny Boyle as the director. They chose to go ahead with the Cary Fukunaga as the director of No Time To Die. The makers had a tough time finalising the release date of the film and are now forced to bear such a tremendous loss due to unforeseen reasons.

They have also managed to bring in Daniel Craig to reprise his role of the famous MI6 agent. Daniel Craig has also announced that this is going to be his last Bond film.

