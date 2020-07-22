Coldplay To Headline Virtual IHeartRadio Music Festival With BTS And Miley Cyrus

For the past nine years, the iHeartRadio Music Festival has made quite a name for itself. The festival takes place in September every year and witnesses some of the biggest names in the industry coming together in Las Vegas to perform for the crowd. This year, the makers have decided to go digital and will be hosting the festival virtually. This year's lineup will see British band Coldplay perform for the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Coldplay to headline the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is scheduled for September 18 and 19. Some of the other major names associated with this year's concert are Miley Cyrus, Khaled, Migos, Keith Urban, Usher, Thomas Rhett and more. Popular South Korean BoyBand BTS has also been roped in to perform this year.

ALSO READ | Coldplay Pauses Its Tour Plans, Wants Environment-friendly Tours

Like all the other years, Ryan Seacrest is set to host the show this year as well. The makers are set to tape the show from stages in Los Angeles and Nashville. It will later be aired on CW and will be streamed on the radio station on September 27 and 28. iHeartMedia's President of entertainment enterprises John Skyes told a magazine that they found a way artists can drive to the venue since most of them live in Nashville or LA.

Talking about how they plan to take on the Coronavirus situation, Skyes revealed that the artists will perform plugged in on stage but there will be no audience. He said that every person involved in the building will be handpicked by artists. John shares that he won't even be in the room with the artists but would wave at them from the outside.

ALSO READ | Coldplay: The Best Songs Of The Band To Definitely Add To Your Playlist

John Skyes revealed that the handful of camera crew involved will be tested on a daily basis. Talking about the interviews hosted by Ryan Seacrest, he revealed that they will be done with cameras in different rooms. He also added that they will be connecting fans with artists in their dressing rooms for one-on-one conversations.

He said that they could never put a fan in the dressing room with the artist and added that they can do it now through video calls. Skyes shared that they have some plans and virtual ideas for some fans to be able to perform live with the band as well. He concluded that they are using these challenges to reinvent and come up with creative things that may not have been done ever before.

ALSO READ | Coldplay Relive Their Childhood In New Video For 'Champions Of The World'

ALSO READ | Chris Martin 'cannot Stand' Coldplay Songs After He Is Done Recording

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.