Miley Cyrus Trivia: Lesser-known Facts About Iconic Pop Singer

Miley Cyrus has always taken over the internet with her various interesting posts, performances and more. The popular singer and songwriter has made news with her song releases, dating life, TV shows and more. Some of Miley Cyrus's songs that have sent fans into a frenzy include The Climb, Malibu, Wrecking Ball, Jolene, 7 Things, Adore You and more. Listed below are some of the fun facts that you probably did not know about the iconic pop singer.

Miley Cyrus trivia: Lesser-known facts about the pop singer

1) Miley Cyrus was earlier a left-handed person but later became a right-handed one due to her father

2) Miley Cyrus's original name is Destiny Hope Cyrus

3) As a kid, Miley was thrown out of her school, Evangelical Private School

4) Wrecking Ball is one of Cyrus's most-watched music-videos

Miley Cyrus's song Wrecking Ball came out six years ago. Even then, the song has managed to get the highest amount of viewership. Cyrus's other songs like Party in the USA, We can’t stop, Malibu, Nothing breaks like a heart, etc are more popular and yet Wrecking Ball emerges as the winner among all, according to fans.

5) Miley's godmother is none other than Dolly Parton

Parton is a well-known country singer who helped Miley get where she is today. Miley has mentioned her name multiple times and spoken about how Parton has been her true inspiration. The young singer grew up listening to her songs and watching her videos.

