Daft Punk's 5 Best Moments That Will Make Fans Relive The 28-year-long Partnership

Daft Punk, the electronic music duo that rose to the status of one of the most influential musical entities in the past 30 years, amicably called it quits on the 22nd of this month. Daft Punk's songs are something that at least two generations has danced to, since their inception in 1993. One of the many things that kept fans intrigued about the team of two French Djs were Daft Punk's real face(s) and Daft Punk's helmets, amongst others. This article will enlist some of Daft Punk's best and most memorable moments from the time they entertained and enthralled members of the audience during the 28 years they were together as a team.

1) The adoption of their name

In a 1995 interview, the viewers got to see what the two members of Daff Punk, who were essentially friends that met in school, looked like. A translation of a part of the interview reveals that they took their name from one of the negative interviews that one of their previous musical endeavours received. The video can be found below.

2) The revelation of Daft Punk's real face(s)

The early months of the year 2015 saw the duo making an official face reveal but through the eyes of a French sculptor known as Xavier Veilhan. As per a report on ArtNet, it took very little persuasion on the sculptor's part in order to get them to agree to show their real faces, but with glasses on. An image of the final product of the same can be found below.

3) Their Grammy win for "RAM"

A year prior to their much-talked-about face reveal, the enigmatic duo was seen getting emotional upon their Grammy Award win for their hit album titled Random Access Memories (Or RAM). The event saw the presence of Daft Punk wearing their traditional outfits, except the whole thing was rendered white from top to bottom. A tweet through which a Twitter user can be seen helping fans of the duo reliving that very moment can be found below.

If any Daft Punk fans need comfort today, here's a clip of them embracing each other after RAM won Grammy's album of the year in 2014. The bond and influence they built in those twenty years leading up to this exact moment is how they'll be remembered #DaftPunkForever #daftpunk pic.twitter.com/6eRw9JZzVj — Interpretive Dan | BLM (@StanChips) February 22, 2021

4) Daft Punk's Coachella 2006 Performance:

13 years into their career, Daft Punk had developed a reputation of being one of the most elusive musical duos of their time. That is exactly the reason why every single time Daft Punk actually took to the stage in order to perform their sets, it was an affair like no other. One such example is that of their Coachella 2006 performance. The video of their entire set can be found below.

5) Their final Au Revoir

On February 22, the duo announced their split through a sombre video that ended with both of the members bursting into confetti. Their artistic rendition of their split gave the sense that their breakup was as amicable as it can be. Their break-up video, titled Epilogue, can be found below.

