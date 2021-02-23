Daft Punk's Split: Siddharth Thanks Band From 'bottom Of His Heart' For Their Music

Aruvam star Siddharth Suryanarayan took to Twitter in order to express his gratitude towards electronic music duo Daft Punk following the news of their split after nearly 28 years. In the tweet below, the actor can be seen implying that he is sad due to the fact that he never got to see the duo perform live. The final parts of the post see him thanking from the bottom of his heart for the music that they created over the span of the three decades that they were together. Siddharth's message to Daft Punk can be found below as well as on the Twitter profile of the actor.

Siddharth's reaction to Daft Punk's split:

Never got to see them live. 😔



Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the music. #DaftPunk is forever. ❤️ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 23, 2021

About Daft Punk's split:

Just a few hours ago, Daft Punk, the electronic music duo that emerged as one of the most influential pop culture entities in the past three decades, released an 8-minute-long video that was simply titled "Epilogue". In the video, as one can see, the two are wearing the kind of attire that became their identity. One half of the duo, moments later, can be seen walking away from the camera and subsequently turning into human confetti as a result of a self-detonation. The other half, minutes later, can be following suit. The video can be found below as well as on Daft Punk's YouTube channel.

Epilogue by Daft Punk:

While subtly referencing Daft Punk's songs, the Twitterati bid farewell to their favourite musical duo through a series of emotional tweets. The posts below see the Twitter users reliving their favourite memory connected to the group, be it a chapter from their own personal lives or any of the public appearances by the duo. The posts can also be found on the respective user's Twitter feeds as well.

Twitterati's reaction to Daft Punk's split:

i'll just keep playing back,

these fragments of time

thank you, daft punk !#DaftPunkForever #DaftPunk pic.twitter.com/9JHBgKDm09 — silva (@a4pup) February 23, 2021

If any Daft Punk fans need comfort today, here's a clip of them embracing each other after RAM won Grammy's album of the year in 2014. The bond and influence they built in those twenty years leading up to this exact moment is how they'll be remembered #DaftPunkForever #daftpunk pic.twitter.com/6eRw9JZzVj — Interpretive Dan | BLM (@StanChips) February 22, 2021

Let us pay tribute to one of the greatest moments in Daft Punk’s history:#DaftPunk pic.twitter.com/3YGIlGxcAw — Sean J Radz (@TheSeanRadz) February 23, 2021

23 years y’all had a great run RIP #DaftPunk pic.twitter.com/0qyP5K4DOP — brian (@gxgxrts) February 22, 2021

