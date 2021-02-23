What Happened To Daft Punk? Why Did The French Electronic Duo Break Up?

From commemorating every car ride with Instant Crush to staying up all night to the song, Get Lucky, Daft Punk has become a staple in everybody's music discovery journey. In a surprise turn of events, last night, the band announced their split, shocking their fans. While it's regretful to know that they aren't going to be a part of the future, that isn't enough reason to dismiss the nostalgia every time their songs play. Here's everything you need to know about what happened to Daft Punk before you go on a Daft Punk hoarding spree.

What happened to Daft Punk? Why did Daft Punk break up?

No reason has been given on their split yet but a retirement after 3 decades of working together seems like the most valid one. The duo decided to announce their disbandment in an enigmatic way with an 8-minute video, out of which the first 5 minutes was the intro that defined their break up gingerly. The song Epilogue starts with the two masked men walking away from the camera on a desert-like unending ground. They walk and walk until Thomas Bangalter finally stops mid-way with a loss of purpose. On the other hand, Homem-Christo strides with pride until he turns around to see Bangalter halt. He returns back to enquire what happened.

After a good one minute of staring at each other, the silver helmet turns around to reveal a control panel in his back. He gives Homem-Christo the job of flipping the switch of the control panel so that it will eventually blast. With a long silence getting comfortable around them, Homem-Christo decides to fulfil his wish and set him free. Bangalter is then seen going on his path to self-destruction. Before the song starts, an image of one silver and one gold hand representing them, of course, come together to form the shape of a triangle with 1993-2021 written down. Their new song "Touch" plays in the background as we're made to enjoy the sunset listening to it. The lyrics word, "If love is the answer, you're home. Hold on."

The nature of the video along with the song lyrics suggests that one of the two decided to move away although it's better not to read too much into it. No matter the bad news, fans have respected their decision and appreciated them for being a part of their childhoods instead. The French duo has been a part of the industry for 28 years now and has touched many generations' lives closely. Fans are showering the video with love, quoting their songs and plastering "Long Live the Robot Heads" everywhere. Electronic duo Disclosure also commented on the video to thank them for the inspiration. Here are the reactions -

If any Daft Punk fans need comfort today, here's a clip of them embracing each other after RAM won Grammy's album of the year in 2014. The bond and influence they built in those twenty years leading up to this exact moment is how they'll be remembered #DaftPunkForever #daftpunk pic.twitter.com/6eRw9JZzVj — Interpretive Dan | BLM (@StanChips) February 22, 2021

In honor of them. Let's not forget one of my most favorite moments of them #DaftPunkForever #DaftPunk pic.twitter.com/r1G3Stlhad — Go-Go-Vamp!! (@Go_Vamp_Town) February 22, 2021

