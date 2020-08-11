Darshan Raval Releases Reprised Version Of His Popular Romantic Track 'Ek Tarfa'

Darshan Raval has released a reprise version of his song Ek Tarfa. The original track was out around a month ago on Indie Music Label. The heartfelt romantic track garnered much appreciation from the audiences. Now Ek Tarfa reprise version has been released that only features Darshan Raval.

Darshan Raval releases Ek Tarfa reprised version

Ek Tarfa is a romantic song that has been composed and sung by Darshan Raval himself. The song is an addition to the list of monsoon songs that have been sung and composed by the artist. The recently released Ek Tarfa reprise version focuses on Darshan Raval.

Original Ek Tarfa song by Darshan Raval

Ek Tarfa official music video was released on July 15, 2020. It features Darshan Raval, Siddharth Bhavsar, Arbaz Khan and Harshit Mishra. With Darshan as singer and composer, it has Sunit Borkar on drums, Ishan Das as the guitarists, Dholak (Percussions) by Babloo Kumar, and Strings by Rudra Oza.

The 4:11 minute video has Darshan Raval going through a heartbreak. In the start, he gets separated with his lover, due to unknown reasons. Heartbroken Darshan then gets his mind into music with his group of friends. The Boy band creates a song with Darshan as the lead vocalist. The sad romantic track shows him dealing with the situation and also finding a way out in his passion for music. In the end, Darshan Raval is seen running in the rain expressing his sorrow.

Ek Tarfa music video has crossed 55 million views and more than 1 million likes. It is officially described as, “True love is never about possession. Unrequited love is definitely killing yourself without dying. Most of us have gone through this despair some time in life. Darshan Raval lives this experience with his latest single “EK Tarfa” (sic). The video is directed by Dhruwal Patel with Avish Patel, Deep Panchal as assistant directors.

