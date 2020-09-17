David Guetta & Sia's Song 'Let's Love' Is All About Love, Hope And Togetherness

With over 2 billion streams on their previous collaborations, David Guetta and Sia unveil an explosive single Let's Love under the banner of Warner Music. The brand new anthem begins with Sia’s beautiful vocals and suddenly an irresistible groove takes the forefront. The single follows the duo’s numerous global hits including Titanium, Flames and her most popular She Wolf, which has surpassed over 500 million views on YouTube.

David Guetta shared that during the time of isolation, he had been incredibly inspired to release music that has uplifting energy. He shared that he loves producing club tracks but at the time now he felt like creating some feel-good music. David Guetta's song with Sia, Let's Love is a message of love and hope to bring people together. David Guetta seems to be impressed with Sia's vocals in the song and he shared that she has outdone herself again. Sia and David Guetta’s song Let’s Love released a week ago and has already crossed 1.7 Million views.

Earlier this year, David Guetta raised over $1.5 million dollars for Covid-19 relief with his ‘United At Home’ charity Livestream events in Miami in April and New York City in May which has tallied over 50 million collective viewers. David Guetta’s Miami instalment earned him the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for most viewers for a DJ set Livestream on Facebook.

David Guetta also achieved the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles for most liked DJ on Facebook as of September 2020 and most followers on Twitter for a DJ as of 2019. After headlining Tomorrowland’s digital festival in July, Hï Ibiza revealed David Guetta will return in 2021 with his weekly F**k Me I’ Famous residency. Meanwhile, Guetta has started a movement in the electronic music scene with his new Future Rave sound.

In collaboration with MORTEN, their New Rave EP released last month has DJs and fans alike eagerly waiting to experience the tracks live. Guetta’s alias Jack Back remixed Joel Corry’s Head & Heart which is currently #1 in the UK. In other news, Guetta produced the charity record with ‘Latin all-stars Human (X) Pa’ La Cultura’, or ‘For the culture’ - a call to unite all Latinos around the world.

