David Guetta Reveals Why He Is 'so Nervous' To Play His United At Home Livestream

Music sensation David Guetta recently spoke of him being nervous to play his United At Home Livestream. The music maestro that gave the world songs like, Little Bad Girl, Attention, Sexy Bitch, Titanium and many more going nervous makes fans want to look at him in disbelief. Guetta is known to be streaming live on Saturday, April 18, at 6 p.m. Listed below are details on why David Guetta is 'so nervous' to play his United At Home Livestream.

READ:David Guetta's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Why David Guetta is 'so nervous' to play his United At-Home Livestream

READ:Afrojack's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

READ:High School Musical Cast Says 'We're All In This Together' As They Unite With Disney Stars

David Guetta is going to perform not on a large stage with millions of fans watching but in the comfort of his home with a twist. David is going to perform from an apartment in downtown Miami The singer spoke of his need for an audience and thus would be performing in a way that would aid fans to get on their balconies to watch him live. The performance is for raising money for the World Health Organization, Feeding South Florida, Feeding America, and Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris.

READ:BTS’ Music Video 'Boy With Luv' Crosses 750 Mn Views, Fastest Korean Boy Band To Do So

Guetta spoke of him being extremely nervous about this new concept of performing. Guetta also spoke of him not performing from home and a bedroom since age 14. David also threw light on Chris Martin's recent Together At-Home Livestream. David found Chris's style appealing but not ideal for himself. David also unveiled on his need for an audience as he finds the energy going two ways while performing.

READ:Farhan Akhtar’s 'Rock On' And Other Films Revolving Around The Story Of A Musical Band

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.