Dax Pens A Song 'Black Lives Matter' As An Anthem For Anti-racism Protests

Rapper DAX recently dropped a new song and it is titled as Black Lives Matter. DAX’s new song, just like his other songs, talks about how black lives matter and also sheds light on issues such as racism. Read on:

DAX’s Black Lives Matter song

On Monday, June 8, 2020, American music artist Daniel Nwosu Jr, who is known by the stage name DAX, released a song for the Black protest. The song is produced by Barba Sauce and is helmed by Damien Sandoval. Black Lives Matters opens with the phrase “I can’t breathe”. It further talks about how these riots are “revolution in our time.”

Through his song, the rapper also asks everyone to raise their voice, and he says, “don’t you dare stay silent.” The song has a very powerful message. In one stanza, the rapper says that he has penned these words to dry tears of the black people and went on to say, “we can bring back hope but not people that are dying.”

DAX, later in his song Black Lives Matters, states that he has penned this song for people like Sandra Bland, who died in Police custody; for George Floyd, who died due to police misconduct and cruelty; and for all those families who have been “intervened in and destroyed” by police brutality. The artist further states in his song that the good cops should stand against this injustice and stop just a few “bad cops” for tarnishing their reputation.

The singer then stated that not just black lives, but all life matters, no matter where they have originated. He also mentions that no one is born with racism in their minds and that it is instilled by society on people in Black Lives Matters. It is thrust on people since their birth, the rapper says. In the end, DAX talks about bringing change and says that times are changing. This song has gone to receive over three lakh views within a day. Here’s the song:

