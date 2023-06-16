Demi Lovato Asserts Her Non-binary Identity, Says Dealing With Pronouns Is 'exhausting'

Singer and actress Demi Lovato announced that she is adding she/her to the list of her preferred pronouns. Lovato, who came out as non-binary in 2021 and initially adopted the pronouns they/them, explained that she made the change because she was tired of constantly having to explain her gender identity.

3 things you need to know

Demi Lovato came out as non-binary in May 2021.

She expressed her frustration over people constantly questioning her gender identity.

Lovato's actions have sparked conversations and raised awareness about non-binary experiences.

Demi Lovato advocates for gender-neutral spaces and pronouns

In an interview with GQ Hype Spain, Lovato expressed her frustration, stating, "I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting." Lovato further emphasised the importance of spreading gender awareness, saying, "For that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word."

(Demi Lovato said using “they/them” pronouns was too tiring | Image: Demi Lovato/Instagram)

The music artist also highlighted the need for more gender-neutral spaces, particularly in public facilities such as restrooms. Lovato shared her personal experiences and expressed dismay over "having to access the women’s bathroom, even though I don’t completely identify with it".

She also addressed the issue of specifying gender on paper, stating, "You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me. I see myself conditioned to choose a woman because there are no more…. I think this has to change."

Demi Lovato's advocacy for inclusive gender identity options

Lovato acknowledged the complexity of gender identity and expressed her desire for more inclusive options. She hoped that with time, there will be more choices available, both in official documents and public spaces.

(Demi Lovato says it was important to keep “spreading the word”. | Image: @daddyssues29/Twitter)

This is not the first time Lovato has adjusted her pronouns. In August 2022, she temporarily returned to using she/her pronouns, explaining that she had been feeling more feminine at the time.