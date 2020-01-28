Demi Lovato Wishes To Embrace Motherhood 'at Some Point In This Decade'

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has been making many headlines ever since her comeback performance at the Grammys 2020. The pop icon had gone through testing times in her life when it was revealed that she had overdosed on substances and ever since then, Demi has been making continuous efforts to maintain her sobriety, as revealed by herself in many public occasions. Demi has been vocal about her journey and has now revealed her plan for the decade.

Demi Lovato's plan for the decade

Demi Lovato was speaking to a news daily where she revealed that she does have plans for the decade down the line. The pop icon revealed that at some point in this decade, she would like to start a family. Demi Lovato revealed that being successful is amazing and she feels blessed and grateful about it. But she has also learned that if being successful would make her feel fulfilled, she wouldn't have found herself in the position where she was last year.

Demi Lovato further revealed that now when she thinks about what makes her happy, she is reminded of her friends and family. She believes remembering the people around her to remind her of the meaningful connections and relationships she has shared with people through the years. Demi Lovato also hinted towards getting serious on settling down.

She shared that though she does not know if it is a man or a woman she settles with, she knows she will at some point in this decade. Demi also shared that even if this decade does not turn out to be as planned, she would still love to start doing more things which make her happy more and worry less about success.

