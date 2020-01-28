From Demi Lovato To Lizzo, Here Are Best Dressed Performers At Grammy 2020

Grammy 2020 was held in the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California. The event was graced by many big names in the American music industry. The night was filled with power-packed live performances and some emotional moments that brought everyone to tears. Some of the most awe-inspiring performances took place in the Grammy 2020, with Demi Lovato taking the centre stage after almost two years. Check out some of the best looks of the performers who took the centre stage at Grammy 2020.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato was a vision to behold in a white gown with a plunging neckline. The plain had a shimmering golden sparkle and had a silver belt-like design near its mid-riff. Demi Lovato left her long jet black coloured hair open, which only added to the glamour of the look. Demi’s powerful performance brought the audience as well as the netizens to tears.

Ariana Grande

Thank you, next singer Ariana Grande wore a baby oink coloured mini-dress with a green coloured necklace for a part of her performance. She was seen wearing a green coloured full-length gown for the rest of the performance. She was a sight to sore eyes as she wooed the audience with some impressive vocals.

Jonas Brothers

The Jonas brothers were seen sporting dark coloured outfits with golden design. The trio brought their A-Game to the Grammy 2020 as they took the centre stage at the award function. The Jonas Brothers made the audience groove to their upbeat songs as Kevin as well as Nick Jonas played some killer tunes on their guitars and Joe Jonas nailed the vocals to perfection.

Camila Cabello

Senorita singer Camila Cabello paid a tribute to her father with her performance in the Grammy 2020 awards. She wore a baby pink coloured mini-dress with similar coloured frill. She completed the look with a pair of baby pink coloured heels as she left her hair open in soft waves.

Lizzo

Lizzo wore a multi-coloured outfit for half of her performance, while she wore a gorgeous black coloured gown with white dots for the rest of her performance. The Truth Hurts singer looked breath-taking as she took the stage at Grammy 2020. She made heads turn with her powerful voice and her phenomenal talent.

