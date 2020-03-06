Demi Lovato Felt 'completely Abandoned' By Her Team; Reveals Her Relapse Story

Demi Lovato recently appeared on the international talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She revealed what it was like to relapse amidst recovering from her substance abuse problem. She said that she even felt abandoned by her team when she tried to seek their help.

Demi Lovato opens up about feeling abandoned by her team

Demi Lovato recently appeared on the talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about her struggles through substance abuse. She was asked by Ellen DeGeneres what made her relapse after being sober for almost 6 years. She said that when she was first sober, she was just 19 and that was not even a legal age to be drinking.

The singer spoke about how she reached a point when her entire team was working towards keeping the sobriety alive. There were instances when her bank statements and Starbucks orders were checked due to her eating disorders. Demi Lovato said all of this led to her being really unhappy. She was unhappier than she was when she was drinking. She contacted her team with the issue and all that they said was that she was being selfish as this wouldn’t just put her down but also pull all of them (the team) with her.

Demi Lovato said that this really triggered her issues with abandonment as she had faced a similar situation as a child. The singer pointed out how her team leaving took her back to that disturbing childhood memory. She said that is when she got drunk followed by a party where there were substances of different kinds. Have a look at the video here.

Demi Lovato talks about getting emotional over a birthday cake

During the interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Demi Lovato spoke about her eating disorder. She said that she had not cut a legitimate cake for a really long time. Her idea of a cake on her birthday was a piece of watermelon with some fat-free whipped cream on top. She said she was craving a real cake for a really long time and now she finally got it from her new manager on her 27th birthday. She also added that the cake left her emotional.

