Dhvani Bhanushali Makes A Noble Donation Of ₹50k On Her Birthday To Daily Wage Earners

Dhvani Bhanushali quietly celebrated her birthday yesterday as the whole nation observed Janta Curfew. However, she also made a noble gesture during this time of crisis on her birthday. The singer announced that she made a donation for the daily wage earners who are suffering due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dhvani Bhanushali donates ₹50k for daily wage earners

Dhvani Bhanushali recently took to social media to share with her fans that she has made a donation of ₹50,000. She said that she is doing so for the daily wage earners that work in the industry. Due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak, many shoots and releases have been stalled. This has cut off the income of workers who have been dependent on daily wages.

Dhvani Bhanushali said that instead of holding a celebration on her birthday, she decided to donate a part of her income to the daily wage earners that are dependent on the entertainment industry. She also added that it has now become very hard for such people to sustain as everything has come to a standstill. Dhvani Bhanushali also added that she wishes that her contribution helps such people to get through this period.

Check out Dhvani Bhanushali’s video here:

Dhvani Bhanusali also added that as being a part of the industry, she knows about how things work off-camera. She said that she felt sad after knowing about the situation that daily wage workers are facing amid all the crises. She added that she wanted to do something notable to make the lives of these workers better.

While talking about the Coronavirus outbreak, Dhvani Bhanushali added that “all of us are in this together and we'll surely come out of this very soon. Till then stay at home, stay safe, maintain social distance”. She also thanked all her fans who wished her on her special day by saying, “Thank you for all the good wishes for my birthday”.

