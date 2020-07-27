A Taylor Swift Fan's Hilarious Story When She Lied About Being Her 'cousin' Goes Viral

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift recently dropped her surprise eighth studio album titled Folklore. Amid all the praises and appreciation from fans, one of her fans' tweets is grabbing the attention of netizens. A Twitter user with the user name Grace shared a hilarious drunk story she told her college mate about being the 'cousin' of Taylor Swift; while showing a picture featuring the singer with her. According to the tweet, her fan received a message from the same girl praising her cousin's (Taylor Swift) new album.

Taylor Swift's fan shares a hilarious story

WHEN I WAS DRUNK AT COLLEGE I TOLD THIS GIRL I WAS TAYLOR SWIFT’S COUSIN AND SHOWED HER OUR PICTURE AND SHE JUST TEXTED ME SAYING “YOUR COUSIN’S NEW ALBUM IS SO GOOD” I-ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ — graceðŸš (@myyylover) July 25, 2020

Talking about the tweet, more than 750k users liked it and 39.5k re-shared it; and it's still counting. Taylor Swift's fan's display picture features the artist along with her. Taylor is seen giving a warm hug to her fan.

Folklore album sales

Folklore over 35.47 million streams on the first day of release on Apple Music. According to the reports over 1.3 million copies sold worldwide within 24 hours, Taylor Swift's latest album Folklore is reported to have set a new record. As per reports, the album was streamed 80.6 million times on Spotify, breaking the record for first-day album streams by a female artist.

The ten times Grammy winner had signed the Folklore deal with Republic Records and Universal Music Group distributers which has earned her positive reviews and legendary sales. As mentioned on the Republic Records website, Taylor Swift is “the only female artist to have six albums each sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week". The title of her other tracks, which made to the list, are Fearless, Speak Now, RED, 1989, reputation and Lover.

Taylor Swift's album's details

In a tweet, the 30-year-old singer announced that she will drop a surprise 8th studio album at midnight on July 24. She also stated that her new album, titled Folklore, was an entirely "brand new album of songs". Alongside the release announcement, Taylor Swift also shared the album's cover art and revealed that it would feature multiple collaborations, including one with Bon Iver.

The new album has a total of sixteen tracks. The physical bonus track for the album is titled The Lakes. Another interesting thing about Taylor Swift's Folklore is all track titles are stylised in all lowercase. The album was written and recorded in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

