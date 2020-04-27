Taylor Swift And Abigail Anderson's Best Moments Are True BFF Goals

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson Lucier's friendship started back in school. Abigail Anderson is Taylor's hometown friend. The Love Story singer also wrote a song inspired by Abigail, titled Fifteen. The tune recollected the two's initial encounter, first heartbreaks, and learning moments. The social media star can also be spotted in Taylor's Picture to Burn, Fifteen, 22, Teardrops on My Guitar, I’m Only Me When I’m With You, and New Romantics. Check out Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson's best moments.

Taylor Swift's Birthday Party

On Taylor Swift's 30th birthday bash, Abigail Anderson was also spotted at the theme party. The Instagram influencer stunned in leopard print pants and black leather crop top. The dress was clubbed with a white coat. The birthday girl looked gorgeous in her black dress.

Abigail wished Taylor Swift on her birthday by posting an adorable picture of them on Instagram. She can be seen in her wedding outfit and Taylor is spotted sipping her drink. Check out the candid picture.

Abigail Anderson's Wedding

Abigail Anderson recently got married. Taylor being her best friend was spotted having a gala time at her wedding. Check out Anderson's wedding photos with Taylor Swift. The Blank Space singer was also one of her bridesmaids.

Taylor Swift and Abigail on The Ellen Show

During one of Taylor Swift's earliest appearances on The Ellen Show, Abigail was also featured in one of them. In the episode, the duo shared their memories and Abigail shared how proud she was of Taylor. Take a look at the video.

