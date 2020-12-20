Badshah Wanted To Play THIS Historical Character If Given A Chance To Act; Read Details

Badshah, ever since he rose to fame with his independent Haryanvi song Kar Gayi Chull, has been everyone’s first choice for rap music. The rapper-turned-actor made his debut with the Bollywood flick Khandaani Shafakhana which is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta. Badshah played Gabru Ghaatak and starred alongside Sonakshi Sinha.

Badshah on his journey from singing to acting

In an interview with Cinespeaks, Badshah opened up about his acting debut and his career in singing to acting. Badshah said that he was never inclined towards acting until the time he started getting offers for movies. He noticed that Ayushmann Khurrana has created a niche for himself and he loves his characters. He feels that his characters are real and relevant and he felt the urge to play such characters.

When speaking about other genres he would like to perform, Badshah said that he takes acting very seriously and that he would like to play a dark character like Padmaavat’s Alauddin Khilji. He further talked about how a character can impact your psychology even after the shoot is completed. He said that his character in Khandaani Shafakhana is of an arrogant singer. Badshah revealed that even when the shoot got over, the arrogance stayed with him. He said that the same thing happened with Ranveer Singh too after he played a dark character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama.

Before making his debut with Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah was offered several roles for the movies which he rejected. One such was Vicky Kaushal’s role in Lust Stories, which the rapper declined as he was sceptical about acting and thought that it would not go well with his image.

Later, he was offered Diljit Dosanjh’s role in Good News alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, which he thought was similar. He jumped into the third offer which was playing Gabru Ghaatak in Khandaani Shafakhana where he was all set to break the jinx and do the role. The comedy-drama was based on sex education and was released in August 2019. Khandaani Shafakhana was considered to be a box-office disaster due to its poor commercial performance.

Alongside being a rapper and actor, Badshah has also tried his hands in production. He has produced Punjabi flick Do Dooni Panj which was directed by Harry Bhatti. The movie stars Amrit Maan, Isha Rikhi, Rana Ranbir, Karamjit Anmal, Sardar Sohi, Harby Sangha and Nirmal Rishi in pivotal roles. The Punjabi drama was released in January last year.

