Did You Know Diljit Dosanjh's 'Proper Patola' Was First Punjabi Song To Feature On VEVO?

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most prominent artists of the Punjabi music industry. The Punjabi singer has also featured in several other artists' music videos as well as Hindi and Punjabi movies. Diljit Dosanjh is one of the first Punjabi artists whose song has featured on the American video hosting site, Vevo. Diljit Dosanjh's song Proper Patola, got a million hits within weeks, further featuring on Vevo.

Diljit Dosanjh got his first break in the music industry with the song Proper Patola. The song, which released in August 2013. got a million hits within a fortnight. It became so popular that it set the record of becoming the first Punjabi song to be featured on Vevo. The single Punjabi song was sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah.

Their team worked for nearly one year to compose the song. Diljit Dosanjh's song Proper Patola has 18M views on YouTube currently. Since the song broke records, the team decided to hold a premiere for the song in major city theatres in Punjab.

Diljit Dosanjh's song Proper Patola was later recreated for the film Namaste England. The recreated song featured Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. The song was sung by Badshah and Aastha Gill which soon became a national party anthem. Proper Patola crossed over 200 Milion views on Youtube. Diljit Dosanjh released his first album in 2004, titled Ishq Da Uda Ada. Some of his best songs include Lak 28 Kudi Da, Proper Patola, Ikk Kudi, 5 Taara, Putt Jatt Da and Do You Know.

After making songs for a few years, Diljit Dosanjh moved to appear in movies. He started his career in the movies by appearing in a Punjabi movie The Lion of Punjab. He made his debut in Bollywood by appearing in the film Udta Punjab. On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in a Punjabi film Jodi, which is slated to release this year.

He was last seen in a Bollywood movie Good Newwz along with actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar. The actor is expected to be a part of the film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The comedy film will star Diljit Dosanjh along with actors Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ronit Roy.

