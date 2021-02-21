Did You Know Jasmine Sandlas’ Parents Did Not Support Her Decision To Become A Singer?

Jasmine Sandlas is popularly known for her songs Yaar Na Miley from Kick and Illegal Weapon 2.0 from Street Dancer. The singer was born in Punjab and later moved to California. Not many of her fans are aware that her parents did not support her in the initial days of her career.

Jasmine's parents did not support her decision to make a career in music

Jasmine Kaur Sandlas was born in Jalandhar, Punjab in a Sikh family. Her family migrated to California when she was 12. Her mother encouraged Jasmine to pursue dancing and singing as a hobby since her school days. When they were in India, she motivated Jasmine to participate in several singing competitions in school. That's when Jasmine started gaining influenced by Punjabi folk singers. Later, when they moved to California she got inspired by Western music.

However, as she grew, her parents weren't very happy about her decision of making her career in music. They thought she won't be able to make money out of it. They wanted her to get married and settle with her husband and children. However, as Jasmine Sandlas' music career took a good pace, they realised that their daughter was talented enough to make it to the top.

Jasmine Sandlas' music career

Jasmine made her debut in the music industry with the song Muskan in an album called The Diamond. She released the album Gulabi with rapper Bohemia. She received a lot of response and recognition in the Punjabi mainstream music industry. She made her Bollywood debut as a playback singer with Kick. She sang the song Yaar Na Miley with Yo Yo Honey Singh. She was also a part of the TV series Angels of Rock by MTV where 3 female artists rode their bikes from Mumbai to the Wagah border. They met several women from rural areas and made a special song after each episode with these inspiring women.

She released her third album What's In A Name on her own Youtube channel. She has also sung numerous singles such as Khallas Veerappan, Ishq Da Sutta, Raat Jashan Di, Illegal Weapon and many more. Jasmine Sandlas' videos like Patt Lei Gaya, Panjeba and Sip Sip garnered her a huge fan following.

