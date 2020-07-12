Justin Bieber's Songs That Have Crossed Over One Billion Views On YouTube

Justin Bieber is one of the most loved artists in the world. The popstar has dominated music charts since the time he first stepped into the music industry with his hit Baby. Since then Justin Bieber has managed to impress fans worldwide with his amazing voice and soulful lyrics as well. The Canadian singer is also known for creating new records on Youtube. The singer has several songs on Youtube that have crossed the one billion mark and are still on the rise. Hence here are a few songs by Justin Bieber that have crossed the 1 billion viewership mark on Youtube.

Justin Bieber's songs that crossed one billion views on YouTube

Baby

Baby as a song catapulted Justin Bieber to fame. Despite the hate, Justin Bieber became one of the most loved singers in the world after this song. The song is a catchy tune and features Justin Bieber trying to woo a girl in the entire video. The song also features Ludacris who comes in for a rap section in the song. The video of this song currently stands at over 2 billion views. Baby came out in February 2019 and since then several listeners have heard this song and the view has been rising ever since.

What Do You Mean?

During the course of time, Justin released several popular tracks in 2015; however, What Do You Mean? stood out from the rest of them. The song was an instant hit and was loved by fans. The song is catchy and has an addictive tune that keeps the listeners hooked onto it. The video of this song has crossed 2 billion views and has become one of the most loved songs by Justin. What Do You Mean? also dominated the music charts for quite a while upon its release in August 2015.

Sorry

Regardless of the name Sorry by Justin Bieber, it was looked upon as a party song. The video of the song was impressive and featured a bunch of renowned dancers dancing to the beats of Sorry. The song and the video both were a huge hit and people loved this new song. Sorry too released in 2015 and also dominated the charts for a long time. Several social media users often used this song to create videos and several other content as well. The song became a trend and the video of Sorry by Justin Bieber has gained over 3 billion views. Sorry came out in October of 2015 and the views of the song have been rising ever since.

Love Yourself

During the year 2015, several songs of Justin Bieber came close to hitting the 1 billion viewership mark. Some song videos still currently stand at over 900 million views waiting to touch the 1 billion mark. However, the latest entrant into Justin’s 1 billion viewership list is the hit single Love Yourself. Unlike other songs on the list, Love Yourself by Justin Bieber is quite a mellow and relaxed song. The song is pretty laidback and the video features a well-coordinated dance between two dancers posing as a couple. Love yourself too released in 2015 in November and managed to create tremendous buzz. The song got quite popular and Justin Bieber also appeared on a few shows to present the acoustic version of Love Yourself.

