Did You Know Miley Cyrus Was Born Destiny Hope Cyrus? Here Is Why She Changed Her Name

Ever since her acting debut with Disney's Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus has grown to become a household name over the years. From chart-topping songs to an amazing acting career, almost everyone knows who Miley Cyrus is. But what is surprising for most of her fans is that before she dipped herself in the fame, she went by a completely different name for the initial years of her life.

What is Miley Cyrus' real name & why did she change it?

Miley Cyrus bagged her groundbreaking role at the age of 11 and the show instantly became popular and ranked among the highest-rated series on a basic cable. However, Miley Cyrus is not the star's real name. As it turns out, the Wrecking Ball singer was actually born as Destiny Hope Cyrus. Even before Cyrus was born, her parents believed that she would go on to achieve great things and found the name Destiny apt for it.

ALSO READ | Miley Cyrus Reveals She Suffered Anxiety Attacks During Self-isolation

It was also revealed that at a young age, Miley Cyrus' parents nicknamed her Smiley. They later shortened it to Miley over the years. She was given this nickname because she often kept smiling as a child. Once she began her acting career, she decided to use her childhood nickname and began going by the name Miley Cyrus since the start of her career.

The Adore You singer was shot to fame with her role as Miley Stewart, a teenager living a double life as a pop star and a normal teenager. Since she was only using her stage name when it came to acting, she got her name legally changed in 2008. She no longer went by the name Destiny Hope and officially changed it to Miley Cyrus.

ALSO READ | Miley Cyrus To Katy Perry: How Hollywood Celebs Spent Their Weekend

When the singer got married to her longtime on again off again beau Liam Hemsworth, she decided to take on his last name. She then went by the name Miley Ray Hemsworth. Ex-Liam Hemsworth also revealed that she would still go by Miley Cyrus for all her projects. After their split in 2019 and finally a divorce in 2020, the singer went back to her original name Miley Ray Cyrus.

ALSO READ | Miley Cyrus' Growth From Being The Quintessential Disney Girl To 'Wrecking Ball' Singer

ALSO READ | Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Celebrate Their Six Month Anniversary With THIS Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.