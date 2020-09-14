Nick Jonas Can't Wait To Be Back On Stage, Shares Memorable Throwback Video

Nick Jonas recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a video clip of his last year’s performance of Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour. Nick went down the memory lane and shared an adorable clip of one of his performances during the Happiness Begins Tour where Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas can be seen singing the song, Fly with me along with the fans spirited with immense love for the Jonas Brothers. His caption stated that this video is of a year ago of the same date as today and how badly he misses his fans and wants to be back on stage one day. Check out the clip.

Nick Jonas' Instagram post

The fans in the video can be seen singing along with the actor/singer. Nick Jonas became quite popular from his childhood and has been gaining popularity since then. He has a massive amount of teenage fans. Take a look at how the comment section got flooded with love by his fans the moment he posted the video.

Nick Jonas songs that you wouldn’t want to miss

Nick released his first song in the year 2002 at the age of 7. He has written and sung several songs in his entire career so far. Songs such as Anywhere, Bacon, Fly with me, Remember I told you, When you look me in the eyes, Numb, Chains, Find You, and many others are loved by his fans from all over the world. He also formed a band with his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas called the Jonas Brothers.

Nick Jonas videos and more

Nick has been a significant part of several music videos along with the other two Jonas Brothers such as Paranoid, Mandy, Pom Poms, Cool, Hold On, Burnin’ Up to name a few. Apart from the music videos, Nick has been a part of many movies namely Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Midway, Chaos Walking, Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert, etc. Apart from videos, he has also appeared in a variety of TV shows and won many awards for his impressive performances in these years.

Image Source- Nick Jonas Instagram

