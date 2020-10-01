Sargun Mehta's 'Born To Shine' Video With Nimrat Gets Them Multiple Party Bookings; Watch

Director Amarjeet Singh Saraon has announced his next film Saunkan Saunkne featuring Sargun Mehta, Nimrat Khair and Ammy Virk. The film’s shoot has already begun, and recently, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira were spotted together having fun on the sets. Sargun recently took to her Instagram handle to share a fun video with Nimrat in which the actors are seen grooving to the song Born To Shine which is sung by Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: Ravi Dubey Shares A Funny Throwback Video Of Wife Mrs Dubey Singing DDLJ Song

Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khair’s fun video

In the video shared, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khair can be seen indulging in fun moments grooving to Diljit Dosanjh’s peppy track. Both actors can be seen wearing a proper Punjabi Patiala dress. Sargun can be seen wearing white Patiala, which she paired with blue kurta and yellow dupatta. On the other hand, Nimrat can be seen wearing an all-blue outfit which she paired with pink coloured dupatta.

Sharing the video, Sargun wrote, “Ladies sangeet, vyaah , budday parties, jaago, silver jublee, retirement party, divorce party etc layi book karan layi contact karo saanu .#saunkansaunkne te. Je koi hor gaana tuhade dil de kareeb ae, saanu zaroor dasseyo , assi poori koshish karange tuhadi umeedan te khare utran layi” (sic). Take a look at the post below:

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash Shares An Insightful Post On Feminism; Read To Know More

Fans' reaction to Sargun Mehta’s post

Both Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khair impressed their fans with this funny post. Many of their fans flooded her comment section, praising how beautiful the actors looked. One of the users wrote, “Hahahhahah what a style !!”. The other wrote, “Looking gorgeous”. Besides their fans, many actors also commented on Sargun Mehta’s post. Take a look at the comments below:

About the film Saunkan Saunkne

Back in June 2020, actors Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta, who earlier impressed the audience with their chemistry in the film Qismat, announced that they will now be seen together in the movie Saunkan Saunkne. Announcing the news, Sargun took to her Instagram handle and wrote: “Keep your blessings with us”. The film, which is helmed by Amarjeet Singh Saraon, also features Nimrat Khaira and is written by Amberdeep Singh. The film is slated to release in 2021.

(Image Credits: Sargun Mehta IG)

ALSO READ: Amrinder Gill Has Majored In Agricultural Studies; Check Lesser-known Facts About Him

ALSO READ: Ravi Dubey Wishes Wife Sargun Mehta On Birthday, Highlights Her 'superpower'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.