Amrinder Gill's Greatest Hits From 'Majhe Wal Da' To 'Soorjan Wale'; See List

Amrinder Gill is known for his predominant works in the Punjabi industry. The ace singer is also a well-known actor and film producer who makes Punjabi-language films. Amrinder Gill’s songs have won him several accolades and he became a singing sensation among the audience. Here’s a list of Amrinder Gill’s greatest hits.

Amrinder Gill’s best songs:

1 Soorjan Wale

Amrinder Gill’s song Soorjan Wale is based on the current scenario of people living in a rural village. It centres around the suffering they face due to the negligence of the government. The song stars Ammy Virk and Nimrat Khaira in the video. The heart-touching lyrics were penned by Bittu Cheema, while the video was directed by Stalinveer Singh. The music video released by Rhythm Boyz received around 3.3 lakh likes and around 70 lakh views on YouTube. Take a look at the music video below.

2 Majhe Wal Da

This peppy song was sung by Amrinder Gill who was also accompanied by Nimrat Khaira. The lyrics were penned by Laddi Chahal while the music was composed by Desi Crew. Majhe Wal Da is part of the film Chal Mera Putt 2. The Punjabi comedy-drama film was directed by Janjot Singh and is a sequel to the 2019 film of the same name. The video was released by Rhythm Boyz and garnered 1 crore views on YouTube. Take a look at the video below.

3 Naajra

This upbeat and peppy song garnered around 1.7 lakh views on YouTube. The lyrics of Naajra were penned by Raj Kakra while the music was composed by Dr Zeus. The upbeat song was released by Speed Records and belonged to the album Judda. Take a look at the music video below.

4 Kurta

Amrinder’s song Kurta is a heartwarming song. The lyrics of the song were penned by Happy Raikoti. The music video starred Amrinder Gill, Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon, Aditi Sharma, Sargun Mehta and Sardar Sohi. The song belonged to the film Angrej and garnered around 4.6 crore views.

5 Mil Ke Baithange

Another one of Amrinder Gill’s best songs, Mil Ke Baithange garnered around 1.5 crore views on YouTube. The song is part of film Angrej that starred Amrinder Gill, Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon, Aditi Sharma, Sargun Mehta and Sardar Sohi. Vinder Nathumajra penned the lyrics of the song. Have a look at the video.

