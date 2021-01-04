Neha Kakkar Posts Favourite Look From 'Khyal Rakhya Kar', Rohanpreet Calls Her 'gorgeous'

Neha Kakkar has been in the news for the past few months for all the right reasons. The singer tied to knot with Rohanpreet Singh in October 2020 and later announced her new song with him as well, titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The Garmi singer is currently judging Sony TV's popular reality show Indian Idol. Neha took to Instagram to share her favourite look from her latest song. Read on to know more about it.

Neha Kakkar's favourite outfit from Khyaal Rakhya Kar

Neha Kakkar is quite active on Instagram and recently posted one of her most favourite looks from her latest project with husband Rohanpreet Singh. The Saki Saki singer could be seen posing in an orange-green tie-dyed co-ord set with frills and completed her look with a pair of beige heels and kept her hair sleek straight and open. Her caption read, "One of my favourite #KhyaalRakhyaKar Looks." She also mentioned the outfit's designer's name and her stylist's name in the Instagram post. In the photo, Neha can be seen posing in a library aisle. You can see it here.

Neha has a massive fan following of 51 million on Instagram and her latest post received 971k likes within three hours of posting. Her husband Rohanpreet Singh also commented saying, "Hey Gorgeous!!â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‡", while other followers posted comments saying that she looked really beautiful and bombarded the comments section with heart emoticons. You can see some of the comments here.

Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh made headlines after they unveiled the poster of their song, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, which marks their third-ever song collaboration after Nehu Da Vyaah and Ex Calling. However, Neha's fans were taken by shock because what they assumed to be their pregnancy announcement post, turned out to be the poster of their upcoming song. Seeing the poster, everyone was left wondering whether Neha Kakkar is actually pregnant or did she sport a fake baby bump to play the character of a pregnant woman in the music video of Khyaal Rakhya Kar. While it's sung by the husband-wife duo, the song's music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal and its lyrics are penned by Babbu. The single released on December 22, 2020, and was instantly called a hit because of its dramatic music video and melodious tunes. You can see Khyaal Rakhya Kar full song here.

Image Credits: Neha Kakkar Official Instagram Account

