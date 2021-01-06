Neha Kakkar's Husband Rohanpreet Singh 'makes Her Cry' On Indian Idol 12

Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are treating fans each day with their social media posts and new songs. The couple recently enthralled fans by coming together on the sets of Indian Idol 12. Rohanpreet Singh joined her this weekend on the sets. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh looked adorable together. While shooting for the upcoming episode, something Rohanpreet Singh's said made Neha Kakkar shed tears of happiness.

Rohanpreet Singh makes Neha Kakkar cry

Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh visited the sets of the former's reality show, Indian Idol 12 for a shaadi special episode. Pictures from their shoot had gone viral over the internet as the couple twinned in colour-coordinated outfits. Neha looked gorgeous in a black organza saree with a green blouse. While Rohanpreet Singh looked dapper in a green blazer with a crisp black turtleneck sweater and matching pants. Both of them shared trivia about their romance, and they also got married in front of them all over again. A recent Indian Idol promo shows Neha Kakkar crying over something that her husband Rohanpreet Singh said about her.

Rohan praised Neha on the stage and mentioned how he and his family are proud of her achievements. He said that he feels blessed to be on such a big platform because of her. He talked about how lucky he is to have Neha in his life and also thanked her for giving him a chance to stand on the big stage. In the video, Rohanpreet Singh can be seen supporting and respecting his wife Neha Kakkar.

Rohanpreet said in the video: “This is one of the biggest stages and I am standing on it because of my wife I feel so lucky. I feel so proud of Neha that whatever she touches turns into gold. I am really glad she is there with me.” This made Neha super emotional as she couldn’t control her flood of emotions and this made her cry on national television. Neha Kakkar has now shared the clip on her Instagram handle too. Have a look:

Neha Kakkar left her fans in shock when she had announced that she had found her ‘Mister right’ in Rohanpreet Singh. Speculations were rife about Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding, that it was a promotional stunt for their song, Nehu Da Vyah. But, the couple later shared videos and pictures from their Roka ceremony. The couple tied the knot on October 24, 2020, in a lavish ceremony, pictures of which are doing the rounds on social media.

