Neha Kakkar's Living Room Vs Kitchen Photo Makes Rohanpreet Go, 'sari Umar Hi Dekhta Rahu'

On Wednesday, January 6, acclaimed singer Neha Kakkar, took to Instagram, to share her kitchen vs living room avatar online with fans. Although, she has donned the same attire, the difference in posture and expressions has left her followers quite amazed. Here’s taking a quick look at the post shared by Neha Kakkar.

Neha Kakkar: Kitchen Vs Living Room

The post shared by the musician consists of a slew of stunning pictures, while the first one was taken at the kitchen of her house, the rest two were clicked in the living room. Neha can be seen donning a chic yellow body-hugging top which is matched with a floral jacket. The entire combination was worn over loose denim jeans featuring a slit at the sides. Accessorised with casual footwear, her sleek hair was tied in a wavy lock. Minimalistic makeup makes her look simple yet elegant.

ALSO READ| When Did Neha Kakkar Get Married? See Relationship Timeline Of Neha-Rohanpreet

While being in the Kitchen, Neha can be seen giving an infectious smile as she beats what appears to be a batter in a bowl. However, the pictures taken in the living room unleashes the glam-up avatar of the singer. Check it out here:

ALSO READ| Neha Kakkar Makes #NehuPreet Official, Reveals 'Rohu' Is On Her Mind 'all The Time'

As soon as the post surfaced online, it garnered tremendous likes in no time. Fans couldn’t get enough of her bubbly nature as they flooded her comment section with sweet compliments and heart emoticon. Not only fans but even husband Rohanpreet praised her smile with a cheeky comment. Take a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Neha Kakkar's B'day Wish For 'pati Parmeshwar' Rohanpreet Makes Fans Exclaim 'Oh My God'

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married each other in a romantic ceremony back in October. Post their nuptials, the couple’s honeymoon photographs created quite a stir amongst their fans. Now, the duo has resumed working and was recently seen in the Shaadi special episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol season 12.

Throughout the episode, the duo was seen complementing each other with Rohanpreet even calling Neha, the reason behind his fame and success. The newlyweds previously collaborated together for the music video of the song Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The song traces an unfortunate tragedy which results in a sweet outcome.

ALSO READ| Neha Kakkar Shares The 'funniest Yet Cutest' BTS Video From The Sets Of Indian Idol 12

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.