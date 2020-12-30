'Indian Idol 12': Neha Kakkar Breaks Into Tears After Rohanpreet Thanks Her On National TV

Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol is hands down one of the pathbreaking reality TV singing shows for aspiring singers who want to carve a niche for themselves in the music industry. Ever since Indian Idol 12 premiered on Sony TV, the response by netizens to the show has been no different than its past seasons. In this weekend's 'Shaadi Special' episode of Indian Idol 12, guests Rohanpreet Singh, Bharti Singh, and Harsh Limbachiyaa will grace the show with their presence.

Neha Kakkar gets teary-eyed as Rohanpreet showers her with praise

Yesterday, Sony TV's Instagram handle gave fans a sneak-peek into this weekend's 'Shaadi Special' episode of Indian Idol 12, which has hiked the excitement among '#NehuPreet' fans a notch higher as judge Neha Kakkar will be joined by her beloved hubby Rohanpreet Singh.

In addition to Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa will also be the guests of honour of the 'Shaadi Special' episode. On December 29, 2020, a streak of pictures of both the couples was shared on Sony TV's official Instagram handle.

However, it would be the first time that newlyweds Neha and Rohanpreet will come together on the stage of Indian Idol. Thus, on the big occasion, the songstress' hubby Rohanpreet showered Neha with heaps of praise on Indian Idol 12's stage and mentioned how proud he and his family are of his wife and her achievements. He also thanked Neha because he was on the 'biggest stage for a singer' because of her. The 26-year-old also revealed mentioning the same to his mother that he is extremely lucky to have gotten the opportunity to be on the stage of Indian Idol 12, all because of Neha.

Sharing his experience of Indian idol 12, Rohampreet said, "This is one of the biggest stages and I am standing on it because of my wife I feel so lucky. I feel so proud of Neha that whatever she touches turns into gold. I am really glad she is there with me". Soon after hearing the kind words from Rohanpreet, his 32-year-old wife couldn't get hold of her emotions and broke into tears.

(With Inputs: PR)



