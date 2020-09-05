Diljit Dosanjh Picked His Costumes & Ironed Clothes While Shooting In USA, Read More

Popular Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently enjoying the success of his latest album G.O.A.T as it is on top of Billboard's Top Triller Global chart. However, there is nothing stopping the singer as he dropped the music video of his latest track Born To Shine today on YouTube. Diljit Dosanjh recently opened up about the music video and how they shot it in California in an interview with the tabloid Mid Day. Here is what he had to say about it.

Diljit Dosanjh on shooting in California for Born To Shine

Diljit Dosanjh’s Born To Shine has been shot across San Francisco, the Bay Area and Sacramento in the past two weeks. He is currently stationed in the US since the month of April. Because of the current pandemic situation all over the world, the entertainment industry is also affected. There have been several changes in the rules and regulations of the shoot.

Diljit Dosanjh worked with his US-based team for the song following all the on-set restrictions and guidelines. Talking about it, Dosanjh said that as per the rules, if the shoot is being done indoors, there cannot be more than 12 people present at a time and if the shoot is being done outdoors, the limit is of 25 people.

The singer added that they made sure that not more than 12 people were present at the set. As they had to minimise the onset count of people, every crew member had to take additional responsibilities. He further mentioned that every person on set was assigned four jobs. Talking about his role, Diljit Dosanjh revealed that he picked his costumes and also ironed his clothes as they did not have a designer. Wearing a mask on the sets was also mandatory, he added.

Diljit Dosanjh's latest Born To Shine's shooting schedule

Diljit Dosanjh also revealed details about the shooting schedule for the music video. He feels relieved that the shoot led by director Rahul Dutta went like a smooth sail. If they had a tiring 14-hour schedule for a day, they would balance it by shooting for less than 10 hours the next day. Talking about the problems they faced during the video, Diljit Dosanjh shared that there was a wildfire in California and the smoke made it difficult for them to shoot.

Diljit Dosanjh's Born To Shine

Promo Image Credits: Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram

