Diljit Dosanjh's Love For Cars Is Evident In These Instagram Posts; Take A Look

Diljit Dosanjh is known for his prowess and calibre as an actor, singer and producer. The actor, who made his big Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab as a policeman, has never failed to enthral the audience. Another impressive aspect of the actor is his love for cars and his collection of wheels. The article that can be found below is about Diljit Dosanjh's love for cars and his collection of the same.

One look at Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram handle and one can notice that Diljit can be seen driving around and having a gala time in a golden Lamborghini, which had made it to one of his most recent music videos. The video below has the Soorma star posing and sticking one half of his body out of the said car's window.

Although it is unconfirmed whether he owns the car, it is known that Dosanjh surely does own a handful of expensive sets of wheels. The below video of him in the Lamborghini and other cars can be found on Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram.

The Post:

Many Diljit Dosanjh fans might be unaware of the fact that back in 2013, the Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari became a proud owner of a Porsche Panamera. The car, as per a listing on CarWale.com, starts at a price point of 1.5 crores. An article on GQ, on the other hand, has claimed that the version that Diljit Dosanjh owns could have cost around 2 crores to him. The image of that car can be found in the list of Diljit Dosanjh's photos on Twitter as well as below.

The Post:

Baba ji Di Kirpa Naal Te Fans De Pyar karke#PorschePanamera ley Li Jatt Ne.Mai shoot te an Ghare Ja ke Lena Pappian😘 pic.twitter.com/J2aDzeBg9A — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 28, 2013

A cursory look at Diljit Dosanjh's photos on Instagram reveals that the actor/musician does tend to step out with his black colored Mercedes-Benz truck. The image of the same can be found below.

