Diljit Dosanjh Posts A 'Born To Shine' Photo That Oozes Luxury; Check It Out

G.O.A.T singer Diljit Dosanjh recently took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with many luxury cars. Based on the hashtags used, the post seems to be a BTS photo from his music video. The singer can be spotted leaning outside a gold-coloured Ferrari on a bridge and many luxury cars can be seen behind him as well. Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram post and how fans have responded to the same.

Diljit Dosanjh can be seen sporting a white turban and a blue shirt in his new post on Instagram. The singer added the caption - "BORN TO SHINE (emoji) #diljitdosanjh #goat" (sic). Take a look at his post:

Many fans and admirers of the singer commented on the post. Most fans loved the picture and also admired all the cars visible in the photo. Take a look at the comments fans left:

Pic Credit: Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh's music - G.O.A.T album

Diljit Dosanjh's new album G.O.A.T features 16 songs by the artist. Many of his songs are written by Karan Aujla, Raj Ranjodh, Happy Raikoti, Amrit Maan, and other songwriters and singers. Take a look at the top three songs from his new album GOAT and their videos.

Diljit Dosanjh's songs - G.O.A.T

The first video from the album features its title track - G.O.A.T. Diljit Dosanjh can be seen in a black Tuxedo in the video. The song came out on July 29, 2020. GOAT is written by Karan Aujla and mixed by Tom Lowry. The video has received 1.1 million likes.

Diljit Dosanjh's songs - Clash

The second video song from the album G.O.A.T is Clash. The song shows Diljit meeting a woman in a bar and then the singer is seen hanging out with the lady who seems to be a model. This is one of the most famous Diljit Dosanjh's songs and the video has received 495k likes.

Diljit Dosanjh's songs - Peed

This is one of the most recent videos by the singer, the video released on August 21. The song has lyrics from lyricist Raj Ranjodh and the song is mixed by Sumit Grover. The video now has 286k likes and many fans have mentioned they really enjoyed the song and its video.

Promo Pic Credit: Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram

