Fans Call Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T 'a Song To Make My Lockdown Happy'; Watch Video Here

The celebrated Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh released the single titled G.O.A.T from his album titled G.O.A.T. The album name is an acronym for Greatest of all time. The singer took to Twitter a while ago to mention the launch of his new album on July 30. The song has garnered huge attention ever since Diljit teased about his album launch. The song's lyrics are given by Karan Aujla, while the music is given by G-Funk Mix & Master - Tom Lowry. The intro of the song is recorded by J Roe & I Am Fame while the outro is sung by Adonis.

Diljit mentioned about the release of his new album in a tweet last Saturday where he shared a picture of his wax figure in Madame Tussauds. The singer wrote in his tweet- "G.O.A.T Releasing Worldwide July 30th PRE-ORDER LINK AVAILABLE NOW P.S - First-Ever Turban Wearing Man to have his wax Figure at Madame Tussauds as An Artist". Take a look at the fan reactions of his first single from the album.

Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T. official video fan reactions

Diljit also mentioned about a #ListeningPartyWithDiljit on Spotify that would be launched today evening where the Spotify users can listen to the whole G.O.A.T. album. Along with an amazing music video, Diljit had shared a G.O.A.T. intro as well. The video states the many accomplishments that the humble Punjabi singer has achieved in all his life.

Moam de statue ch toarr Singh di😇🙌🏻 cant keep calm now, dis is just d opening track!! The full album is going to be whole new world!🤞🏻#GOAT #ListeningPartyWithDiljit pic.twitter.com/RUpmJtpGyY — Mandira Mahajan (@MandiraMahajan) July 29, 2020

G.O.A.T 📀 @diljitdosanjh you don’t have any idea how much i missed you in punjabi songs.. i know you r busy in bollywood but i love you forever because of punjabi te please punjabi songs te movies banonde rena 🔥



Your swag + your voice = 🔥

Dosanjh + Aujla = 🔥 #Goat pic.twitter.com/xdXzKecZcQ — 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐮 (@sanvir__sandhu) July 29, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh’s last album Roar came out in 2018. Apart from music, Diljit has also worked in many Punjabi movies like Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Shadaa and more. He made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Udta Punjab, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut. He then went on to star in many Bollywood movies as well. Diljit has also won numerous awards for his acting in Punjabi films as well as his contributions to music. He was also a judge on a reality show called Rising Star for three seasons.

