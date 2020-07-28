Diljit Dosanjh's New Album GOAT Trends On Twitter As Fans Eagerly Wait For Its Launch

Fans have taken to Twitter to trend Diljit Dosanjh's GOAT album days prior to its release. The Punjabi singer will release his entire album on July 30 and his fans are eagerly waiting. Twitter is seeing a rise in mention of the hashtag GOAT and of Diljit Dosanjh. Take a look.

Diljit Dosanjh will release his new album called GOAT soon on July 30. He mentioned this in a tweet last Saturday and also shared a picture of his wax figure in Madame Tussauds. The singer wrote - G.O.A.T Releasing Worldwide July 30th PRE-ORDER LINK AVAILABLE NOW (#) Diljit Dosanjh (#) goat (#) Madame Tussauds P.S - First Ever Turban Wearing Man to have his wax Figure at (#) Madame Tussauds as An Artist. Take a look at the tweet:

Fans cannot control their excitement

Since then, fans of the artist are trending GOAT and Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter. Many fans have mentioned that they cannot wait to hear his new music and others have also mentioned that Diljit is their favourite artist. One fan wrote - Can't wait for g.o.a.t. Mai ta kehnda 30 tak wait kyo krni ajj e release kar deyo full albumluv u paji...big fan here, while another fan mentioned - So proud of you bhaji you as a Punjabi, a Sikh made our whole India proud worldwide. #diljitdosanjh. Take a look at all the tweets:

Can't wait for g.o.a.t.♥️♥️♥️

Mai ta kehnda 30 tak wait kyo krni ajj e release kar deyo full album😁😁😁luv u paji...big fan here😘 — Rahul (@Rahulralh) July 25, 2020

So proud of you bhaji ✊ you as a Punjabi, a Sikh made our whole India proud worldwide. #diljitdosanjh — ᴍᴇʜᴀᴋ ッ (@NirraIshq) July 25, 2020

@diljitdosanjh bhaji you are truly a legend❤️ only you know how to acknowledge your fans and bring smile on their faces❤️ Still can't beleive we got featured in #GOAT intro❤️🔥 Thanks much bhaji❤️🙏🏼 #proudfan #loveyou #DiljitDosanjh @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/NQL342QWRf — Jaspreet Singh (@preetdosanjhian) July 27, 2020

Diljit's last album came out in 2018. Apart from music, Diljit has also worked in many Punjabi movies like Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Shadaa and more. He made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Udta Punjab, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut. He then went on to star in many Bollywood movies as well. Diljit has also won numerous awards for his acting in Punjabi films as well as his contributions to music. He was also a judge on a reality show called Rising Star for three seasons.

