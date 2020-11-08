Diljit Dosanjh's List Of Awards And Nominations You Must Check Out

Popular actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh managed to carve his niche in Bollywood after bagging a pivotal role in the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz. He started off his career as a singer and actor in the Punjabi film industry. The Udta Punjab fame actor is known to be multi-talented and his songs like Proper Patola and Ishq Di Baajiyaan are widely popular among fans. His acting and singing skills have always impressed critics and fans which has also garnered him various awards and nominations. With all that said now, take a look at the awards and nominations received by Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh's list of awards and nominations

Diljit Dosanjh's awards

YEAR AWARD NAME AWARD TITLE WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED) 2012 Punjabi International Film Academy Awards Best Actor Jihne Mera Dil Luteya 2012 PTC Punjabi Film Awards Best Actor Jihne Mera Dil Luteya 2013 PTC Punjabi Film Awards Best Actor Jatt & Juliet 2014 PTC Punjabi Film Awards Best Actor Jatt & Juliet 2015 PTC Punjabi Film Awards Best Actor Punjab 1984 2017 Filmfare Awards Best Male Debut Udta Punjab 2017 Filmfare Awards Punjabi Best Actor Ambarsariya 2020 Zee Cine Awards[68] Best Comic Actor Good Newwz 2020 PTC Punjabi Film Awards Best Actor Shadaa

Diljit Dosanjh's nominations

YEAR AWARD NAME AWARD TITLE WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED) 2012 PTC Punjabi Film Awards Best Male Debut The Lion of Punjab 2012 PTC Punjabi Film Awards Best Actor The Lion of Punjab 2015 PTC Punjabi Film Awards Best Actor Disco Singh 2016 PTC Punjabi Film Awards Best Actor Sardaarji 2017 Filmfare Awards Best Supporting Actor Udta Punjab 2020 Filmfare Awards Best Supporting Actor Good Newwz

Diljit Dosanjh's films

Diljit Dosanjh is a singer-songwriter, actor, and television presenter. He predominantly works in the Punjabi and Hindi film industry. He is recognised as one of the leading artists in the Indian music industry too. Some of his iconic Punjabi movies are Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, and Shadaa.

Diljit made his Bollywood debut in the year 2016 with the crime thriller Udta Punjab. However, the next few years were followed by films that failed to propel his career in Bollywood. Butt his fate changed with his supporting role in the comedy flick Good Newwz. Besides this, he has also appeared as a judge in three seasons of the reality show named Rising Star. In the year 2020, Dosanjh entered the Social 50 chart by Billboard, after the release of his 11th album titled G.O.A.T. Also, the album entered top 20 in Canadian Albums Chart.

