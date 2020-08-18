Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Clash' Features A Family’s Bhangra Moves On ‘Tesla Truck Baliye’

Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh recently added a new song to his G.O.A.T album. The Punjabi song, Clash has been well received by masses and has also been shared by several on social media handles. Recently Diljit took to social media to share a video of a family who appears to be dancing to Diljit’s song, Clash. The actor shared the video on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. This video appears to have been shot in a foreign country.

While the couple appears to be dancing outside, it features three children inside a Tesla vehicle. Further, the children are also shaking a leg to Diljit’s tunes. The video begins with the couple dancing to Tesla Truck Baliye. One can then see the automatic door open, thereby giving us a look at the children. The family showcases Bhangra moves in the video. They also appear to be enjoying Diljit Dosanjh's music.

While Diljit Tweeted a line from Clash: ‘Tesla Truck Baliye .. Nava Tere Lai Leya’eya Mai Kadha Ke’, he also said that his song was trending worldwide. Diljit also said that music brought ‘families together’. He tagged Tesla and Elon Musk, the co-founder of Tesla. Fans found this to be rather hilarious.

Several fans showered their love on Diljit Dosanjh’s Tweet by liking, commenting, and Retweeting it. The Tweet received about 1.2k likes, 107 Retweets, and counting. You can check out the Tweet here.

You can check out some of comments here

More about Diljit Dosanjh’s Clash

Several of Diljit Dosanjh’s songs have been extremely popular among the masses. Clash is not an exception to this either. While Diljit has lent his voice to the song, the lyrics have been penned by Raj Ranjodh. On the other hand, Diljit Dosanjh's music has been composed by The Kidd. The music video has been directed by Rahul Dutta and Komal Basran features as Diljit’s love interest in the video.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh has actively promoted his G.O.A.T album on Instagram. The actor not only shares teasers on his Instagram handles but also shares fan reactions. Recently, the actor shared a video that featured his inherent style. Diljit’s Clash also appears to be playing in the background. He captioned the post as, “G.O.A.T. TRENDING WORLDWIDE 🌍#Clash Kehan Mainu Casanova Gallan Vich Dum Ni 😎#diljitdosanjh #goat #greatestofalltime”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

